SEARCH ENGINE: Sculpture marks Hungarian history

Q: There are two large wooden structures at the ARPAD hall at the corner of Montrose and Lyons Creek in Niagara Falls. They are in the shape of a Canadian flag and are painted red and white. Anyone know what they are?

A: An art sculpture which was on display in Toronto to commemorate the 1956 Hungarian Revolution and Freedom Fight is being installed in Niagara Falls.

Wooden pieces sitting outside of Arpad Park Hungarian Hall on Montrose Road are components of the art work “Tunnel Through Time” designed by Budapest-based Hello Wood Studio.

The large-scale piece was on temporary display in Budapest Park on Lake Shore Boulevard West in Toronto during the month of October. It was displayed by the Consulate General of Hungary for the 60th anniversary of the revolution. John Szoke, president of Arpad Hall, said the Hungarian consulate asked if they could display the work on the Niagara Falls property following the Toronto event.

“They wanted to display it somewhere where it’s not out of sight,” Szoke said. “It’s a very good place for it, so they wondered whether they could bring it down here, erect it and have it on display, especially since this year is the 150th anniversary of Canada’s birthday.”

Szoke said the location is good because a lot of people come through the park in the summer for picnics and a children’s dance camp. It’s also a busy corner for traffic. He counted 72 cars in 10 minutes one day last summer.

The 1956 Hungarian Revolution and Freedom Fight 60th Anniversary Memorial Board invited the public to help build the sculpture in Toronto at the end of September. It’s made of 37,565 pieces, representing each Hungarian who came to Canada after the uprising.

It was transported to Niagara Falls in two sections, which have yet to be assembled. The art work will be lit up at night like it was in Toronto.

Szoke explained that the finished work has the outline of a maple leaf at one end of the tunnel and the Hungarian flag with a hole in the middle at the other. He said the hole is symbolic. During the Hungarian revolution, the Communist coat of arms in the middle of the flag was removed and the flag with the cut out became a symbol of the revolution.

He said when you face the work, it looks like you walk through the hole in the flag through the tunnel and come out on the Canadian side.

“It’s symbolic of migration, coming from one end and coming out the other and you’re in the free world.”

- - - - -

Q: Why did the Niagara Health System drop the “system” in their new logo?

A: Niagara Health System continues to be the full legal name for the region’s hospitals, but the name Niagara Health has been used more frequently since June 2016.

That’s when the NHS unveiled a new logo, its Purpose, Vision and Values and 10-year strategic plan.

An NHS spokesman said “Niagara Health” better reflects that the hospital system is part of a larger healthcare system in Niagara which includes not just the NHS but other partners.

In other words, Niagara Health System is a system, but it’s not the be-all, end-all system. Mental health, municipalities, doctors, Community Care Access Centre and others are all part of a larger system that includes the NHS.

The new Niagara Health logo is being slowly phased in but there won’t be a large-scale change. It can be found on its website, in electronic communication and other literature.

- - - - -

Fact Finder!

Budapest-based Hello Wood studio’s Tunnel Through Time was its first project in Canada. The studio started as an art camp in 2010 for students in architecture, art and design. It grew into an international summer school in which all projects are developed and built in a collaborative process and has involved more than 20 universities and 30 countries. Among projects was an 11-metre tall Christmas tree made from 365 illuminated wooden sledges, representing each day of the year, in London’s Granary Square at King’s Cross in 2015. The sledges were given to children when the tree was dismantled.

- - - - -

