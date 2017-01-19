Man arrested after police chase

A Niagara Falls man faces several charges following a police chase in Niagara-on-the-Lake Wednesday night.

Niagara Regional Police said an officer was on foot patrol near Queen and Gates streets at about 8 p.m. when he saw a speeding white 2004 white Oldsmobile heading toward him.

The officer got out of the way of the car, which continued along Gate Street.

Police said the officer got into his cruiser, turned his lights and siren on and followed the Oldsmobile. The driver of the Oldsmobile refused to stop.

The officer pursued the car to the area of Bunting and Linwell road in St. Catharines where, with the help of other officers, he stopped the car.

Police said the NRP cruiser and the Oldsmobile were slightly damaged in the chase.

Kornel Zenon Chochorek, 34, is charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, impaired driving, and operating a motor vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.