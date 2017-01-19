The Chinese business community has seen robust growth recently in Niagara.

Wineries, hospitality, development, and the food sector are among many sectors that are undergoing an expansion of Chinese-Canadian investment.

With that in mind, the Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce recently hosted the first meeting of the newly-formed Niagara Chinese Business Council .

Originally, the chamber was approached by a group of Chinese businesspeople in the region who sought to form a new business organization for that Chinese business community.

Their goal was to create a forum for the exchange of business information, while boosting communication within the region and promoting trade and commerce.

The council will be comprised of people who have significant knowledge and experience of the Chinese business communities in Niagara and overseas. It will also assist Niagara’s Chinese businesses with integration into the broader economy.

Council activities will include joint events, educational seminars, research, and meetings with policymakers.

“We are tremendously excited to have been approached with this opportunity,” said Mishka Balsom, CEO of the Niagara chamber, in a release.

“The GNCC’s mission is to help Niagara’s businesses succeed, and we are glad to help Niagara’s Chinese business community.”

Balsom adds that both Brock University and Niagara College have a growing number of international students, many from China.

“Graduates are interested in starting their career here and invest in the region,” she told The Standard. “This Council can support their integration in Niagara,” Balsom said, adding the chair, vice-chair and director at large of the Chinese council have been active in Niagara business interests.

“In conversations with clients and business colleagues, they have identified that Niagara-based Chinese businesses are looking for help in understanding and growing their business in Niagara.”

Chinese council chair Chris Zhu said about 10,000 Chinese-Canadians are now living in Niagara. Traditionally, these have been in smaller, independent businesses. Now, those business interests are growing at a fast rate.

“With (fast rising) population and business in the region, (a) lacking of business tradition, and long and unique culture, Chinese immigrants are vulnerable,” Zhu said in an e-mail.

“On the flip side, with the strong Chinese GDP, huge investment buying power in the real estate market, we are playing an important role for the economy of Niagara region.”

He said a council goal is to promote local business, help new immigrants and students find jobs or business opportunities in the region, and promote Canadian-Chinese trade.

“Also, we believe that we can ease the tension between local residents and new immigrants in terms of culture conflict,” he said.

The Niagara chamber’s other councils include government affairs, non-profit, Women In Niagara Council, the NEXTNiagara Council for Niagara’s young leaders and the Small Business Niagara Council.

The inaugural Chinese council business dinner takes place Thursday, Feb. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in St. Catharines.

For more information, contact the chamber at 905 684-2362 or visit gncc.ca

