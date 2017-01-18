Soup's On! fundraiser selling out quickly

Tickets are quickly running out for the 15th annual Soup’s On! fundraiser.

Fewer than 20 tickets remain for the luncheon that takes place at St. Kevin parish hall in Welland on Friday, Jan. 27.

Tickets for the noontime serving are all gone, but there are still tickets available for the 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. soup servings.

Tickets cost $10 per person for eight different soups perpared by local schools and a small business.

Anyone interested can get tickets from St. Kevin’s parish office on Niagara Street Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

All funds from the luncheon are put towards a social justice scholarship.