Public input sought on Great Lakes report

An independent binational organization that monitors the Great Lakes is asking for public input on a report assessing the Canadian and U.S. governments’ progress in restoring and protecting the waterways.

The International Joint Commission on Wednesday released its first draft Triennial Assessment of Progress report and the agency will now spend three months gathering comments from the public before preparing its final assessment which will be presented to governments on both sides of the border.

The draft is based on a progress report of the Great Lakes Water Quality agreement which was released last fall.

“It is a key time in the history of the Great Lakes and the agreement, and we strongly encourage everyone to provide their input and participate in upcoming public meetings," said Gordon Walker, IJC’s Canadian chairman.

“Public input is essential to agreement success.”

The IJC has identified several key findings from the report for public discussion including new government investment to restore contaminated areas of concern and develop tools to measure habitat health and restore wetlands.

Coastal wetlands are improving across the basin, according to the report, which benefits native species and reduces the amount of pollutants and nutrients entering the lakes.

The agreement also calls for strategies to control a list of eight contaminants including PCBs and dioxins, as well as stopping the introduction of aquatic invasive species through ballast water controls and prevention programs.

While it commends Canada and the U.S. for their commitment and dedicated effort to meet the several of the agreement’s goals, the IJC cautioned a number of issues are not being addressed.

According to the IJC, the quality of water in western and central Lake Erie is “unacceptable” and, while the governments’ commitment to reduce nutrient inputs by 40 per cent is laudable, mandatory controls are essential to ensure success.

“They are undertaking major efforts to clean up areas of concern,” said IJC spokesperson Sarah Lobrichon. “We now need to deliver an action plan to meet new targets and priorities, to protect human health and to more fully engage the communities that are affected by water quality issues.”

Comments can be submitted via email until April 15 at ParticipateIJC@ottawa.ijc.org and online at ParticipateIJC.org.

Public meetings will be held in March in a number of cities in Canada and the U.S., including March 28 in Buffalo, N.Y. and March 29 in St. Catharines.

The IJC was created by Canada and the U.S. under the Boundary Waters Treaty of 1909. Under the treaty, the two countries co-operate to prevent and resolve disputes relating to the use and quality of the lakes and rivers along their shared border.