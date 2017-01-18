Notre Dame art display shows style

Students at Notre Dame College School let go and got creative during the school year for a unique art display.

Grade 12 students in the painting and drawing course are proudly displaying their artwork until next Wednesday. The students spent time with visual arts teacher Jo-Anne Taraba perfecting their techniques and developing their own styles of work.

Many of the students in the course are hoping to continue their art studies after high school.

Each year the students taking the course choose a group project to showcase their art. In previous years students hosted dinners or created murals. This year they chose to have an art display at the front entrance of the school. Each student also painted an apron with a copy of their favourite artists work on it.

Taraba said the main goal for the students was to create their own style that transfers from piece to piece. She said whether a student is drawing or painting, each was encouraged to maintain a certain style.

Style could be the type of colours used, brush strokes, font, labels, and other methods of creating.

“It’s important to teach them to listen to their own voices and trust their own intuitive nudges … that is really what an artist does. It is a very solitary endeavour,” Taraba said.

Tatyana Altoft, 17, has enjoyed the course. She said painting every day has been a meditative experience for her.

Altoft said she felt as though she had a lot of freedom in the course.

“I feel like this year I tried less to make everything look good and actually tried to do what felt good,” she said.

Carson Van Vliet, 17, agreed there was a lot of freedom in the class to find what works best for each person.

Taraba said every artist works differently, so each needs to learn to tap into that part of them. Being aware of how they create and being calm and OK with how they create is important.

“Even crumpling it up and throwing it in the garbage is part of the creative process sometimes,” Taraba said.

The art display is open to the public during school hours, until about 4 p.m. each day.

M_Allenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg