Long awaited skateboard park coming to Welland

Work is expected to begin this summer on a new skateboard park, after years of fundraising and lobbying by Welland’s youth for a new facility to replace the aging ramps set up behind the Welland arenas.

Tuesday, city council approved hiring Toronto-based New Line Skateparks Inc. to design and build the facility at a cost of $519,950.

In addition to the $433,333 the city earmarked for a skatepark in its 2016 budget, the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is chipping in $216,667 more for a total budget of about $650,000.

Ward 6 Coun. Bonnie Fokkens said the timing of the project fits in well with the city’s celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary this year.

She asked to display sketches of the facility during the Canada 150 kick-off event, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Welland Community Wellness Centre.

“I think that would be absolutely wonderful, so the public can see that we actually got this money and that we’re moving forward,” she said.

A public consultation process will also take place in the months to come, as designs for the facility are finalized.

Welland’s youth, led by the mayor’s youth advisory council, have been working towards getting a new skateboard park built since at least 2012, when the first Rock Hard Ride Hard concert and skateboard championship was held to raise funds for a new facility.

Despite supporting the project, a few councillors were concerned about the location of the facility. Currently, the new park would be built at the same location as the existing facility, hidden behind the Welland arenas.

“Were other locations looked at or considered?” asked Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl.

City engineer Sal Iannello said city staff discussed changing the location, “but unless someone has a realistic idea, we don’t have any locations we think would be more central or easier for the public in general to get at.”

“Just the fact that it is on the Welland Recreational Canal (trail) system allows young people to bike or ride to it along that system,” Iannello added.

Although Carl said he’d prefer to see the skateboard park constructed in a more visible location, Mayor Frank Campion told him that the current location “might become more visible as the canal lands are developed.”

Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau suggested Memorial Park as an alternative location, especially since work is currently underway rebuilding Memorial Park Drive.

Despite efforts by city staff to garner interest from firms to build the skateboard park, New Line Skateparks was the only company to bid on the project.

Nevertheless, a report on the project says New Line’s bid complied with city requirements, and the firm has experience building similar facilities across Canada, the U.S., Sweden, and in Niagara – including the recently constructed Isaac Riehl Memorial Skate Park in Pelham.

Asked about the timeline for development of the facility, Iannello said, “the intention is to start building it this year,” although, he added, it might not be completed before the end of 2017.

