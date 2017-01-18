Man loses tooth on dance floor

A Brock University student who doesn’t remember punching another male in the mouth and causing him to lose a tooth, has received a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation.



Matthew Balkwill, 19, a second-year student at Brock, appeared Wednesday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm. The incident took place Sept. 3 at Gord’s Place, a bar in downtown St. Catharines.



Assistant Crown attorney Mark Dean said an incident took place on the dance floor and Balkwill punched another male in the mouth, causing one tooth to be knocked out. A second tooth was very close to falling out and required medical attention.



Defence counsel told Judge Peter Wilkie his client’s memory was “hazy and he doesn’t remember throwing a punch,” but he wasn’t disputing any of the facts that were read in court.



The Crown said the complainant was a student from Ireland who has now returned home.



The defence provided a number of letters of support from family and friends along with a letter of apology.



Court heard Balkwill is “a fine young man” who is active in sports and this was an isolated incident. Alcohol was a factor, but it was not being used as an excuse.



“He drank to excess like many university students, but he doesn’t have a drinking problem,” said the defence.



The judge said this was a serious matter, but it was a response and not a prolonged beating.



“It was not as serious as many assaults causing bodily harm can be,” said Wilkie. “He spent a night in jail and I accept that he has genuine remorse.”



The judge said a conditional discharge was appropriate in this case and there was no reason to saddle Balkwill with a criminal record because he’s a young man with a good future ahead of him.



In addition to the 12 months of probation, Balkwill must perform 50 hours of community service and he is prohibited from owning any weapons, firearms or ammunition for 10 years. He must also provide a sample of his DNA to the authorities.



tricciuto@postmedia.com



