City welcome signs need attention

Welland’s welcome signs aren’t welcoming enough for Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio.

He wants the city and Niagara Region to take a look at the condition of the signs and address conflicting information on some of them.

For instance, he told city councillors Tuesday that one sign on Webber Road “looks like it was hit by a car” and just set back up on the side of the road at a 45-degree angle.

That sign says the city’s population is 50,300.

Another sign on Prince Charles Drive says Welland’s population is 51,000.

Two other signs, on East Main Street and elsewhere on Prince Charles Drive, both say the city’s population is 50,631 — which is correct, based on the 2011 census data.

He said the signs are also in poor condition.

“When you drive up to them, they’re an eyesore,” he said.

Other signs, he added, look like “antiques that you could sell on eBay.”

Chiocchio said he’d like to see some of the outdated and deteriorated signs removed entirely, and other signs installed with up-to-date population data based on the 2016 census.

“I’m asking city staff to review that with the Region, to get the correct numbers,” he said.

Ward 1 Coun. Leo Van Vliet said he’d also like to see solar-powered LED lights added to the signs.

“The sign on Woodlawn Road, while it’s a gorgeous sign that sits there on the island, you can’t see it at night,” he said, referring to a gateway sign installed in 2007 by the North Welland Business Improvement Area.

There is no electrical service near the sign that incorporates a representation of a bridge into its design, but Van Vliet said solar panel and LED lighting could be used to shed some light on that sign.

“I see no reason why we couldn’t go in that direction,” he said.

Ward 3 Coun. John Mastroianni suggested getting a cost estimate for sign replacements, and considering it as part of the 2018 budget.

