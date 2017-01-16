River Lions derail Express

The Niagara River Lions finally showed what many prognosticators predicted in the pre-season.

When they play a full 48 minutes, and play unselfish basketball, they will be hard to beat.

Seven players scored in double figures as the River Lions (3-5) walloped the Windsor Express (3-5) 117-99 in front of 2,081 fans at Meridian Centre Monday night.

Reigning NBL Canada MVP Logan Stutz played easily his best game of the season draining a team-high 20 points, while pulling down a game-high nine rebounds.

Stutz credited a lot of his play to the return of starting point guard Sammy Zeglinski.

“I felt great, it was good having Sammy back — that helps me a lot,” said Stutz, who knows he has to take on more of vocal role with the club.

“The coaches and owners met, and gave everybody roles, and I needed to lead more.

“I’m a natural leader from last year, and I’ve been quiet, and I had to step up. They called me out on it, and I accepted it, and the team came right behind after I led this week. It was a group, team, effort.”

Zeglinski had the game’s only double-double with 11 points and 11 assists, while Marcus Lewis and Richard Amardi dazzled the crowd with some monster dunks and both scored in double-digits.

Tyshawn Patterson, Bilal Benn and Kirk Williams Jr. also all scored in double figures.

Head coach Grace Lokole perhaps summed things up best.

“It wasn’t a different team, it was just different attitudes,” he said.

“Guys were happy either to be on the court or on the bench, guys were just happy to be part of the team.

“We needed a team victory. We’ve won other games (this season) but this one was special because of everything around it, and it was a team victory.”

Stutz said the game “was definitely the best team effort of the season.”

“We’ve had some good team practices, some good team chemistry events and it showed on the court, and that’s what we like to see.

“We have to develop a trust. We have to have each other’s backs.”

Added Lokole, “We’re starting to figure out what kind of team we’re going to be.”

The Lions welcome the (4-4) P.E.I. Island Storm Friday. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Scoop

River Lions 117 Express 99

Standard Star of the Game: River Lions forward Logan Stutz with a team-high 20 points, and game high nine rebounds..

For Niagara: Stutz (20) Marcus Lewis (18), Tyshawn Patterson (17), Bilal Benn (15 and Kirk Williams Jr. (12).

For Windsor: Wally Ellenson (21), Warren Ward (17), Quinnel Brown (14) and Maurice Jones (11).

Game stats: Shooting Percentage – River Lions: 53.7; Express 41. Rebounds: Niagara (47); Windsor (38). Turnovers: River Lions (21); Express (22). Free Throws: Niagara 17-for-24; Windsor 19-for-25.

Attendance: 2,081

Up next: The River Lions host the P.E.I. Island Storm Friday night. Tip-off at Meridian Centre is 7 p.m.

Lion Pride: Mike Allison (elbow) did not dress for the River Lions . . .Josiah Moore was the only Niagara player not to register a point in the game . . . The River Lions wore pink jerseys which were all auctioned off in support of the Canadian Cancer Society.