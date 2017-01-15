Welland Museum is looking for loan items that will showcase Canada’s 150 years.

Staff at the museum want to highlight what makes Canada a unique place, especially here in Niagara.

Curator Penny Morningstar said anyone from Welland or Pelham with items they want to show can contact the museum. The items don’t need to be historically significant, but they do need to tell the story of what Canada means to the person who brings them in.

The exhibit is called Welland and Pelham Communities Gifts of Heritage and will open during late spring.

“This is a nice opportunity for the museum itself to celebrate as many of the cultural groups that call Welland and Pelham home as we can,” Morningstar said.

Morningstar said she thinks the exhibit will be particularly interesting due to the different cultures and nationalities in the area. During the building of the Welland Canal many nationalities moved to Niagara for jobs. She said you can still see the traditions they brought with them, from French to Ukrainian.

“Welland and Pelham, Welland in particular, is very specific to that (multiculturalism) because of canal history and history of industries.”

Morningstar said the exhibit will give a chance for newcomers to Canada to share their experience of what Canada means to them.

Acting registrar Katelynn Best said what makes her feel Canadian is celebrating her diverse heritage. She is part Irish and part Hungarian, but has a great deal of pride in being Canadian.

For Best being Canadian means keeping her Hungarian and Irish traditions alive, including making sausages or crafts. She said being Canadian also means being proud of where you came from, but also where you are and being able to celebrate that without stigma.

“We make where we live homey and our own.”

A Canada 150 grant will support the exhibit as well as short documentaries and speeches from community members.

For people who don’t feel comfortable loaning their items, Morningstar said staff can scan or photograph items to place on display. Anyone wanting to loan an item can call the museum at 905-732-2215.

Morningstar said the exhibit will likely continue into January or February of next year.

