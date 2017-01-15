Push continues for NPCA audit

St. Catharines city council may call on all local politicians serving on the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority board to approve an independent investigation into the organization.

City councillors will discuss a motion Monday night that calls on every elected Niagara official on the board to immediately approve an “independent and thorough” investigation to determine if any inappropriate or illegal activity has occurred at NPCA.

The motion further states the investigation should include a forensic or value-for-money audit conducted by a third-party expert, independent of NPCA management, its board or Niagara Region.

The investigation would go back at least five years and encompass “all facets of the authority’s operations.”

“It’s encouraging the NPCA to get an independent third party,” said Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson, who’s bringing forward the motion.

“It’s important it’s independent, not that they have any control over, so we get a good, objective, impartial, dispassionate look at what’s going on,” he said.

“I’m not alleging wrongdoing. We’re just asking for them to fully disclose what’s going on.”

The move follows a motion by Williamson passed on Dec. 5 that urged the province to investigate and audit NPCA. The St. Catharines motion was then picked up by several other Niagara councils.

Ontario’s minister of natural resources and forestry responded to the requests by informing councils in a letter that she does not have the authority to conduct an audit of NPCA.

“I regret to inform you that the current avenue to address any concerns with the management of the NPCA would be through your own municipal-appointed representatives on the NPCA board,” Kathryn McGarry wrote in the letter.

All 12 Niagara municipalities have councillors or mayors sitting on the NPCA board, along with political representatives from Hamilton and Haldimand.

In December, the conservation authority and its former CAO, Carmen D’Angelo, now CAO of Niagara Region, filed a defamation lawsuit against St. Catharines resident Ed Smith. Each are seeking $100,000 from Smith, who has distributed a report titled A Call for Accountability at the NPCA. It questions the agency’s practices and possible conflicts of interest.

Williamson said he’s been troubled by the fact a government agency funded by taxpayers is suing a citizen who’s asking questions about what’s going on at the agency.

“We should be encouraging citizens getting involved, not trying to put up roadblocks. This just shouldn’t happen,” Williamson said.

“We’re a country with a charter of rights and human rights and our government isn’t supposed to go after us. They’re accountable to us.”

All four Niagara members of provincial parliament — NDP Cindy Forster and Wayne Gates, Liberal Jim Bradley and Progressive Conservative Sam Oosterhoff — have called for an audit of the NPCA.

Eight Niagara municipal councils, including St. Catharines, Pelham, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Port Colborne, Thorold, Welland, Wainfleet and Niagara Falls have called for an audit, as well as Hamilton. Wainfleet and Niagara Falls sent their requests to the NPCA itself, asking the authority to consider an audit.

NPCA chair Bruce Timms, a St. Catharines regional councillor, said those requests are on the NPCA’s upcoming Wednesday board agenda for consideration.

“The conservation authority has heard the requests and will be receiving the requests from Niagara Falls and Wainfleet because they addressed us directly,” Timms said. “We will be receiving the correspondence and we’ve certainly heard and understood the motions from all the other municipalities.

“My feeling is that the board will move forward with the audit, but we will have that discussion on Wednesday.”

Timms said the cost of any audit will depend on scope and timelines and will fall on the authority. The authority would have to cover that cost by an additional levy back to the taxpayer or by reducing services in some area. He said it will all have to be considered by the board.

The 9:30 a.m. meeting at Ball’s Falls Conservation Centre is open to the public and will be live-streamed.

Timms said he’ll attend St. Catharines city council Monday to hear council’s discussion.

