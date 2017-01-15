Movie nights return to Old Fort Erie

Niagara Parks Commission is bringing back its popular movie nights starting Jan. 19.



Featuring award-winning classics, charming family favorites and culturally important releases, films will be shown within Niagara Parks' storied Old Fort Erie visitor centre theatre.



The modern theatre has ample seating, surround sound and a large projector screen.



Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Films begin at 7 p.m. Admission is $5.



Kicking off the series will be Sherlock Homes, the 2009 movie featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.



Drinks, popcorn and light snacks are available for purchase.



For more information, including a complete list of all featured films to be screened, visit oldforterie.com or call 905-871-0540.