The Niagara Falls Canucks competed hard Sunday afternoon in front of a jam-packed Gale Centre and ground out a well-deserved 3-1 win against their arch rivals, the St. Catharines Falcons.

“We’re two evenly matched hockey clubs and whoever plays better that night and converts on the special teams is going to win the hockey game,” Canucks coach Frank Pietrangelo said. “It’s a great rivalry to be honest, two cities close in proximity who compete for the same player’s year after year. We got two Johnstones on the bench, one on each team, so it makes it that much more special.”

The Canucks’ backbone this season has been speed combined with an efficient special teams unit, scoring at a 23.53 clip, only trailing the Falcons and the London Nationals for tops in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. Their penalty kill is even stronger and own the second best percentage in the entire league, killing off 88.46 percent of their penalties.

“Special teams was definitely a factor this afternoon. Two of our three goals came on the power play,” Pietrangelo said. “The Falcons have scored power play goals the last couple of times we played that ended up in different results. However, our penalty kill was flawless and the goaltender is always a big part of the penalty kill and he was our best player tonight.”

Netminder Zach Moore continues to thrive this season, picking up wins in all five of his last starts while registering an astonishing 0.928 save percentage.

“I just try to stay loose before the game and have fun, I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” Moore said after signing an autograph for a young fan outside the locker room.

The St. Catharines native was thrilled to pick up the victory against his former team, in a 35-save performance that led to him receiving first-star honours.

It was a familiar face that led the offensive charge for the Canucks.

Austin Wright was acquired by the Canucks via trade from the Brockville Braves of the (Central Canada Hockey League) earlier this month and continues to prove exactly why the Canucks organization is thrilled to have him back. He notched two goals, one of which was an absolute laser on the man advantage that Falcons netminder Owen Savory never saw.

“It was a great game, we battled some adversity with penalties but Mooresy shut the door and our penalty kill and power play really helped,” Wright said.

The Niagara Falls native has played in four games thus far and has tallied six goals and one assist, which is just what the Canucks asked for.

“He brings a lot to the team, he was our captain as an 18-year-old and leading scorer in the league that same year,” Pietrangelo said. “Scoring is number one but his leadership on and off the ice is also important. He’s a tough kid that does everything right and to top it off, he’s a local boy.”

Wright originally left the team two years ago to play hockey in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) for the Brooks Bandit, one of the premier Junior A hockey teams in the country where posted 34 points in 67 games.

“Going out to Brooks and playing with one of the best teams in Canada really helped my game grow,” Wright said.

Last season, Wright saw a lot of team success. His Bandits team won the Alberta Championship and made it to the RBC Cup, which determines the best Canadian Junior A hockey team.

“We made it to the semifinals and played against a lot of really good players. That was a great experience and I was just happy to be a part of that run.”

Though he enjoyed the experience out west, he’s happy to be home.

“It feels great to have the family watching every game,” he said. “It’s good to be back with this awesome organization and playing alongside (Frank) Pucci and (Harrison) Cottam has been really fun. Both guys are two OHL calibre players, so I know they will hit me in the soft areas and give me opportunities to score.”

With Wright being acquired more than halfway through the season, the Canucks already had a sustainable leadership group. Now, they have just become much stronger.

“I want to help Barbs (Andrew Barbeau) out whenever I can by helping him out with captain duties. I was a young captain myself, so I just assist him whenever he needs it and keep the boys loose.”

Falcons 5 Meteors 0

The Falcons blanked Fort Erie Saturday night at the Leisureplex,

Tanner Ferreira had two goals while Jack Venneri, Brandon Skubel and newcomer Jake Lloyd added one each.

Owen Savory made 30 saves for the shutout.

Corvairs 2 Hawks 1

Trent Malette’s goal with just under two minutes remaining gave the Caledonia Corvairs a 2-1 win over the visiting Thorold Blackhawks Saturday at the Haldimand Centre.

Troy Henley had the other goal for Caledonia while Dylan Latty replied for the Hawks.

Avs 15 Blades 0

Nicholas Breault had three goals as the Ancaster Avalanche defeated the Buffalo Blades 15-0 Saturday on home ice.

Graydon James, Zach Lawrence and Dylan Bahr added two each while singles came off the sticks of Bryce Robertson, Ryan Stepien, Jeff Lindsay, Dawson Garcia, Owen Norton and Robert Normandeau.

Justin Vertesi had two make only eight saves for the shutout.

The Blades dressed just 13 skaters for the game.

With files from Bill Potrecz

The Scoop

Canucks 3 Falcons 1

Niagara Falls Review Star of the Game: Niagara Falls Canucks netminder Zach Moore stopping 35 of 36 shots.

Goals for the Canucks: Wright (2) and Owen Green.

Goals for the Falcons: Tanner Ferreira.

Inside the Game: Shots: Canucks on Owen Savory 25; Falcons on Zach Moore 36 Power plays: Canucks 2-for-5; Falcons 0-for-5

Penalty minutes: Canucks 12 Falcons 12.

Attendance: 550

Up next: The Canucks host the Fort Erie Meteors Friday. The Falcons are in Pelham Tuesday and home to Welland Friday.