Advil capsules found in ice cream

An ice cream manufacturer has been contacted by police after a St. Catharines family reported finding Advil pills in a new container of french vanilla.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a St. Catharines home on Saturday where a resident said they opened a new, sealed container of ice cream and discovered eight pills mixed into it while scooping it out for family members.

No one in the family had consumed any of the pills.

Officers identified the pills as 400 mg Advil gel capsules for pain relief. They looked through the rest of the container and didn't find any more capsules.

Police said the ice cream was a 1.65 litre container of Iceberg brand french vanilla. The numbers on the front of the container were 16279 08:55

The UPC Code on the side of the container contained the numbers 7 7427611724 2.

The resident said the ice cream was either purchased at Food Basics at 275 Geneva Street or Freshco at 286 Bunting Road.

Police are investigating and said they have notified the manufacturer.