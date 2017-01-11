City rings up its taxpayers

Thousands of people answered the city’s call Wednesday night.

A random 30,000 landlines in St. Catharines were dialled with an invitation to join a conversation about the city’s budget with Mayor Walter Sendzik and standing budget committee chairman Mat Siscoe.

“Tonight is really an opportunity for us to hear where you think the dollars should be directed, what challenges you feel the city is facing,” Siscoe told listeners.

“And it gives us an opportunity as well to let you know why the decisions that are being made currently are being made.”

Siscoe told people on the line that at this stage in the budget process, there is still time to make changes. He urged residents to participate on the call or email budget@stcatharines.ca with their comments.

Siscoe said afterwards that more than 4,000 residents took part in the telephone town hall, held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. An estimated 500 people were on the line at any given time.

Siscoe and the mayor answered questions from 15 residents over the course of the hour, which was hosted by Tom McConnell from CKTB.

Questions were wide-ranging and dealt with everything from funding paratransit and bike lanes to how dollars are allocated from year to year for services such as snow removal.

Residents were also asked to answer four multiple choice poll questions by pressing a number on their phone. The questions related to their desired levels of tax increases and where the city should focus its spending.

Listeners were told their answers would help inform the council’s budget decisions over the next few weeks.

Sendzik said they’re trying to build the best budget that reflects the needs of the community and allows the city to plan its way forward.

“The input you’ve provided today, ladies and gentlemen, goes a very long way to helping us inform an important part of what we do as council.”

City council is scheduled to debate and approve the budget at the end of February.

In addition to the telephone town hall, the city scheduled two in-person town hall meetings about the budget this week. Residents can still catch the meeting today from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre at 241 St. Paul St. W.

