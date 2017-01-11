Art Block sweeps back into Brock

Art is back on the block at Brock.

The second annual Art Block show is underway at the university’s Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts in downtown St. Catharines, showcasing work of Brock Art Collective members.

Like last year, members were asked to create a piece of artwork on a 6X6 inch panel, in a variety of mediums. The diverse and colorful show, which opened Tuesday, ranges from photography to stencils to sculptures.

Most all of it is for sale, with prices starting at $40.

Brittany Thomas-Clapp, a Brock Teacher Candidate and executive member of the Brock Art Collective, says last year’s show allowed many young artists to sell their work for the first time.

Several pieces have already been sold for this year’s show.

“A lot of students haven’t displayed their artwork before, so this is the first opportunity for students to display their work in a professional space…to have more than just peers or family see their work,” she says.

“This is the first opportunity for students to even sell their artwork, to see that people are interested in purchasing it or see something interesting in their work.”

About two-thirds of last year’s artwork sold.

A free opening reception will be held Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the school’s Art Gallery. Thomas-Clapp says about 125 people attended last year.

For all sales, 90 percent goes to the artist and 10 percent back to the Brock Art Collective.

Despite the limited space to work with, Thomas-Clapp says the artists “stepped outside of the box…or the block.

“There are some that put several panels together, or use unconventional materials that you wouldn’t expect. They’re all so different.”

The show isn’t solely comprised of Brock art students - all students could participate so long as they’re a member of the Brock Art Collective.

Also curating the show are Art Collective executives Fraser Brown, Faith Brown and Kaia Toop.

