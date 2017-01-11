Saying goodbye to St. James

First row on the right. Closest to the altar.

For 41 years, Evangeline Horton sat there, on the thick oak seat of the pew inside St. James Anglican Church in Merritton. Every Sunday morning, it was her spot, among the other sopranos in the choir.

For five years after that, she was fifth row on the left. Aisle seat. Side-by-side other parishioners who all had roots in the Maritimes. When it was discovered that she was a Cape Breton girl, they was invited her to join their pew.

That's how it worked at St. James.

“It's a second home,” she says. “You make friends. Really close friends. Lifetime friends, really.

“It's going to be, for me, really, really sad to say goodbye.”

On Sunday, Jan. 22, St. James will hold its final service. The areas of the church blessed and considered sacred will be returned to common use, allowing them to serve other purposes. The fate of the building, owned by the Niagara Diocese, is yet to be determined, says Christyn Perkons, director, congregational support and development.

A small group of church-goers is tasked with taking inventory of everything inside, like loved ones sifting through personal belongings after a death.

Baby Jesus and the other nativity scene figurines, the traditional display under the alter at Christmas, will be shipped to a church in British Columbia. The hymn books go to a parish in Guelph. Pots, pans and the Christmas tree have been donated to Community Care. Records and other archival material will be kept at McMaster University. Even the photocopier has a new home.

The destiny of many other items, from dishes to alter linens, candles and crosses, will be sorted out long after the final gathering.

The church and its remaining parishioners will say goodbye to the community that has surrounded it since 1871 when the original church building was floated on a barge down the old canal from Port Dalhousie, where it had been built some 30 years earlier. In 1892, the present St. James church was constructed.

After years of history, which included surviving a tornado, it is closing because there are not enough people to fill the pews every week and serve itself or the community the way it once did, says Pamela Guyatt, its priest for nine years.

In it's glory days, the church offered three services in the morning, and one at night. Some services were so full that extra chairs lined both walls and down the centre aisle, says Horton.

It once was, “If you build it, they will come,” says Guyatt. “We're not in that kind of society anymore.”

Empty pews is by no means a reality seen only by Anglican churches. Sunday shopping, youth sports, aging congregations and a societal shift in priority away from institutional religion, have reduced numbers in general, says Perkons.

In Merritton, many of the blue collar workers who once filled the seats have left as their industry died, she says.

Ultimately, the decision to close was made by the congregation itself, albeit with some reluctance, says Guyatt.

They simply realized, there was too few of them to support each other and have any significant impact on the community. The question became: “What do we have to do now, to make us relevant for the future?” she says.

Many members will transfer to the larger Church of the Transfiguration, a few minutes away on Glenridge Avenue. Others, who prefer a smaller congregation, might attend St. George's on Church Street.

And with that, they will leave behind years of collective memories.

Shirley Densham, 84, joined the church in 1959. Along with Horton, they were part of the ACW – the Anglican Church Women. For years, the group of women made and served dinner every second Wednesday of the month for the Merritton Lions Club.

But perhaps they were best known for the meat pies they sold for $1.25 a piece (which increased to $2.75 in the later years, but was still a deal, says Densham). Many years, they produced some 1,000 individual-sized pies.

They remember the Holy Hotdogs, sold during the Labour Day parade. The church bazaars. And the choir conductor who believed, “when you sing, you pray twice,” says Horton.

Bill Hodgins, 64, is one of the newcomers. He came to the church 12 years ago after his wife died. He'd been attending a larger church, but felt it was too big for him alone.

“I was in a very dark time in my life,” he says.

He came to St. James, and soon had friends who noticed when he wasn't at church on Sunday. “If I missed a couple Sundays, I'd be getting a phone call. Are you all right? What's up?

“I was very much isolating myself at that time,” he says.

The church drew him back into life. “It gave me a sense of being again. A wider family.”

Two years ago, after reconnecting with a high school girlfriend, he remarried at St. James.

Indeed, anticipating its closure is like “being on a death watch for a love one,” he says.

Yes, it's been a long goodbye, says Guyatt.

But she offers a reminder: “We're not closing a church, we're closing a building,” she says.

“And we can form church anywhere.”

Cclock@postmedia.com