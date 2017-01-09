A Niagara Regional Police officer who pointed an unloaded military-style semi-automatic rifle at another officer while they were inside the radio room at the former Niagara Falls police station last year will return to court later this month for sentencing.

Candice Wilson, 28, appeared Monday in Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm, which is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and also the Police Services Act.

The offence took place at about 5:30 a.m., on Feb. 17, inside the former Niagara Falls detachment at 4343 Morrison St.

Crown attorney Richard Garwood-Jones said pointing a firearm “is a foolish thing to do” even when it’s believed to be unloaded because there is always the remote possibility of a live round in the chamber.

He pointed out the case of Niagara Regional Police Const. Jeffrey Paolozzi, who was killed in 1993 in an accident at the police revolver firing range. Paolozzi was a 10-year veteran of the service and a member of the emergency task unit.

Court heard Wilson, a uniform officer, was near the end of her night shift and was returning the C8 rifle that had been signed out. Two other officers were in the radio room when the magazine from the rifle was unloaded and put into storage. Wilson pointed the rifle at the chest of one of the officers and the incident was witnessed by another officer who was coming into the room.

Wilson lowered the rifle and it was put back into storage. The incident was investigated and Wilson was arrested. Later she was released from custody and given a court date. Wilson, a six-year veteran of the service, was suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Crown said the rifle is a restricted weapon. Wilson had one hand on the grip and the other hand was near the trigger. He noted that if another officer had walked into the room and had misinterpreted what they had seen, they might have pulled their firearm.

“This is a military semi-automatic rifle. It’s a lethal weapon capable of mass destruction,” said Garwood-Jones. “This was a very deliberate act without provocation, even though she was joking or horsing around.”

He said Wilson is trained in the handling of firearms and her conduct on that particular day was reckless. The rules clearly state, both under the Criminal Code and the Police Services Act, that all firearms should be handled as if they are loaded, always be aware of the direction of the muzzle, and keep the finger off the trigger until ready to be fired.

Defence lawyer Peter Barr asked Judge Joseph DeFilippis to consider an absolute discharge, adding this is the first time Wilson has ever stepped out of line. Nothing further needs to be done to get across the message this was a bad idea.

“It was a momentary act of stupidity. She shouldn’t have done it. It should not have happened and she will pay the price going forward,” said Barr, noting Wilson still needs to deal with charges under the Police Services Act.

“That will determine what happens to her job,” he said. “There was no provocation, no anger. It was an improper exchange, it was unsafe and it’s contrary to the laws of the land.”

The judge said he needed time to prepare written reasons. The matter will return to court Jan. 25 for sentencing.

