A 25-year-old man has been arrested for break and enter after police received complaints about a suspicious person in the area of Belmont Avenue in Niagara Falls Sunday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police said a man was seen going up to houses, knocking on doors and then going to the back yards of residences.

Police arrived on scene and noted the man allegedly breaking into a residence in the area. He was arrested without incident.

Micheael Cirone, of no fixed address, is charged with break enter with Intent and fail to comply with a recognizance of bail.

He has been scheduled for a bail hearing Monday in St. Catharines.