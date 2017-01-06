In the courts

Welland man to return to court

A Welland man has been ordered to undergo an assessment to determine if he was suffering from a mental disorder when he set fire to his basement apartment, resulting in $150,000 in damages.

Alex Gaudreau, 22, appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice in Welland Friday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of arson. He pleaded guilty to the lesser and included offence of committing mischief over $5,000.

Assistant Crown attorney Bob Mahler told the judge the Crown's office would be asking for an assessment to be done to determine whether or not the defendant at the time of the offence was suffering from a mental disorder, which would exempt him from criminal responsibility.

Judge Tory Colvin agreed and adjourned sentencing until March 6.

On March 12, 2016, court was told, Gaudreau was in his basement apartment on Woodlawn Road with two other tenants when he sprayed Cheez Whiz on the ceiling lights and then used a lighter to ignite a pillow on the floor next to a bed.

The floor, Mahler said, was littered with cardboard and clothing and was quickly engulfed in flames.

The trio was able to flee the home and alerted the main floor tenant.

It took 15 firefighters around two hours to extinguish the blaze.

No one was injured but damage was pegged at more than $150,000.

Probation for man who assaulted police officer

Breaking the hand of an off-duty police officer proved costly for a Wainfleet man.

George Terdik, 53, appeared in an Ontario Court of Justice in Welland Friday for sentencing on a charge of assaulting a police officer.

Court heard Terdik lost control of his vehicle and slid into a ditch. An off-duty Ontario Provincial Police officer called 911 after watching him get out of his car and walk in to a field.

The officer approached the defendant and told him he was an officer.

Assistant Crown attorney Mark Dean said the defendant was "quite intoxicated and quite angry."

Court heard the man ignored the officer and tried repeatedly to climb a fence, but kept falling over. Concerned for his safety, the officer approached the man again.

Court heard Terdik grabbed the officer's hand and broke it.

"I would like to apologize to the officer," he told court. "It was not intended and it will never happen again."

Terdik guilty in April to a charge of impaired driving and was fined $1,300 and banned from driving for a year.

New court date for man facing charges in connection with IEDs found in Welland home

A 41-year-old man, facing a number of charges following the discovery of homemade bombs during a Welland house fire, will return to court next month.

In an Ontario Court of Justice in Welland on Friday, defence counsel Mark Evans requested the case against his client, Jason Grant, be adjorned as he needed to "review the disclosure."

Judge Tory Colvin complied with the request and adjourned the matter until Feb. 3.

On Oct. 16, Welland firefighters were called to a two-storey home on Park Street. The fire caused about $200,000 in damage. Firefighters found several "improvised explosive devices" inside the home.

Grant, 41, was found lying in the front yard of the home. He was taken to Welland hospital, then transferred to Hamilton General Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation

Neighbouring homes were evacuated and bomb technicians were called in. Police say if the bombs went off the house would have been leveled and neighbouring homes would have been damaged.

Grant was arrested in early November and charged with arson, mischief endangering life, possession of explosives for unlawful purpose, and explosives with intent to cause an explosion.

He was released from custody following a bail hearing. He did not attend court Friday.