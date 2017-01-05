Wedding wish granted for cancer patient

It’s a moment in life Alyssa Smith wasn’t sure she’d ever reach.

The 25-year-old St. Catharines woman dreamed of standing hand in hand with longtime boyfriend Jeff Smith and exchanging their vows.

But two cancer diagnoses in a little more than a year left the young mother unsure of what the future would hold.

Smith — nee Hillyer — was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March 2015.

During her battle with the disease, a bout with pneumonia in June 2016 left her in a medically-induced coma it was believed she may not awaken from.

What followed was a second cancer diagnosis, this time of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The rare condition, known as grey zone lymphoma, comes with no known treatment and has left her with a difficult road ahead.

“I remember the first time we talked about the fact that she could die,” said family friend Debbie Hedden, a registered nurse who has stayed by the young mother’s side.

“I cried,” she said, recalling how Smith comforted her.

During the following talk, the roles were reversed.

A solid support system is needed when having those difficult conversations, Hedden said, and a recent gesture affirmed Smith’s is as strong as they come.

During a November round of chemotherapy at the Walker Family Cancer Centre in St. Catharines, Smith let it slip that she had hoped to get married on New Year’s Eve — at the hospital if need be.

However, the wedding of her dreams was beyond reach with no funds and a five-year-old daughter to care for at home.

Undeterred, Hedden and chemotherapy booking clerk Sandra Angelini went into planning mode to bring the celebration to life.

Local businesses, hospital staff and Bethany Community Church came on board and family favours were called in to provide the couple all the wedding fixings — a chapel, hotel stay, rings, a dress, flowers and cake, as well as a helicopter ride for the following morning.

It came as a surprise to Smith, who was taken aback by the kindness of the community members who stepped forward to help.

Angelini has gotten to know Smith through their “little chats” when they crossed paths on treatment days. When she learned about the young mom’s wedding wishes, she knew she had to help.

She began making calls immediately and that same day — after chemo, of course — had Smith heading down to Second Chance Bridal, a consignment boutique that agreed to let her have any dress she desired.

“We came (to the hospital) that day with a bit of wedding planning started and by the time we left I was going to look at wedding dresses with my daughter,” said Smith’s mother, Nicole Hillyer. “It was amazing.”

Other cancer centre staff members also offered assistance, including Jen Schafer, who did the bride’s makeup on the big day.

“I told one person. She told everyone else,” Smith said with a laugh of Angelini, who also made the couple’s wedding favours.

“Every girl’s dream is to be a bride and I wanted that for Alyssa,” Angelini said. “She’s been a warrior for so long. I just wanted to be a part of it.”

As 2016 came to a close, the Smiths officially became man and wife before a crowd of more than 50 people at the Two Hearts Wedding Chapel in Niagara Falls.

Smith chose Dec. 31 in hopes of starting fresh in the new year.

“It’s a new beginning. A new commitment. New everything. You get to start all over again,” she said.

She was overwhelmed by the kindness her family received.

The gesture has given her a new lease on life.

“It means a lot to know that people are out there and they actually care,” she said. “I felt alone. Now I know I’m not alone … I have more hope.”

Smith feels the wedding was a missing piece of the puzzle for her family.

“It kind of feels like our life’s complete now,” she said.

She was thrilled to be able to share the moment with daughter Elizabeth who she hopes, regardless of the outcome in her battle with the disease, will have fond memories of the wedding day to cherish.

Hillyer broke down as she offered thanks to the many people who made Smith’s wedding possible.

She described the day as “more beautiful than I could have imagined for my daughter,” with every detail carefully covered.

“What an amazing experience to watch my daughter go from feeling overwhelmed by her circumstances and health to finding renewed hope.”

Hillyer was moved watching her redirect her focus from her condition to her future.

“Seeing her just come to life was amazing.”

Smith admitted she was having difficulty getting herself out of bed after the second diagnosis.

“I was giving up on life,” she said. “Having something to look forward to helped me to get out of bed and be more involved with my daughter instead of giving up.

“You have to stay positive. You can’t give up. That’s when it beats you. I look at it now as a bump in the road. The cure’s coming.”

Smith is now taking a drug that has never been taken by anyone in Canada with her type of cancer.

“She’s leading the way here,” Hedden said. “It could be a cure or new beginnings for other people who develop what she has.”

Smith said the experimental treatment seems to be working well so far.

“We’re trying to get it into remission up to 50 per cent before I can qualify for another stem cell transplant.”

She offered a “huge thank you” to everyone who helped to make her dreams come true, including businesses VandenDool Jewellers, Second Dance, Country Basket Garden Centre, Mermaid Limo Service, Herzog’s and Niagara Helicopters.

mfirth@postmedia.com

Follow @mfirthStandard