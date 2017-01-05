Fire started in three places

A St. Catharines man who has been convicted of arson is being sent to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Hamilton for a psychiatric assessment.



Jonluc Williams, 23, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty Thursday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines to deliberately setting a fire and causing damage to unit 35 at 14 Wilholme Drive in St. Catharines. The fire took place at about 7:30 p.m., July 25.



Assistant Crown attorney Tom Jacob said Williams was living with his girlfriend and their three children, but Family and Children Services has an order that he not be around the children.



Williams has a conviction from 2012 for failing to comply with a court order and he is bound by a weapons prohibition that will expire May 25.



Court heard Williams suffers from mental health issues and has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act several times. A diagnosis has not been disclosed, but Williams is prone to self harm.



Jacob said Williams was involved in a verbal altercation earlier on July 25 with a neighbour because the neighbour’s child was in the yard and he was using vulgar language.



Police were called by a neighbour who was unsure if the matter was domestic or a neighbour dispute. Police confirmed it was not a domestic dispute and it was suggested the neighbours stay away from each other.



A neighbour called 911 at about 7:30 p.m. after observing smoke billowing from a second storey window of unit 35. The children were able to flee from the unit and neighbours attempted to put out the fire with a garden house.



The Crown said Williams told his neighbours and attending firefighters he must have fallen asleep with a cigarette in his mouth.



An investigation by the St. Catharines Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshal determined three separate fires had been intentionally set within unit 35. Two fires were set in the master bedroom closet and the third was set to a sweater hanging in the son’s closet.



Jacob said no one was injured and damage was estimated at about $2,000.



Defence lawyer John Bothwell told Judge Tory Colvin a pre-sentence report was not required because some of that information will be covered in the psychiatric report that will be coming from the hospital.



Colvin adjourned the sentencing to Feb. 10.



