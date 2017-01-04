Young and living with Alzheimer's disease

Earl Warren could fix anything. A machinist for more than 30 years at General Motors, he took pride in his do-it-yourself projects. If someone needed something fixed, Earl could do it. He built a wood deck around his backyard pool. He gutted part of his basement and renovated with new wiring, drywall and tile. He installed all the plumbing for a bathroom, including shower and toilet.

He's installed wood flooring. He's painted walls. Built wood fences.

He's a guy who could tear down interior walls, and put a room back together again. Better.

The other day, the toilet broke and he couldn't remember how to fix it.

For the life of him, Earl could not reason through the simple steps required to stop the water running in the tank.

This is young onset Alzheimer's Disease.

Earl is 56 years old. He was diagnosed at 53, although Alzheimer's probably crept into his life several years before that.

Earl and his wife Jori Warren, 56, cried when he was given the news.

“It was a death sentence to me,” he says. “It really was. I'm young. I still have my kids.

“I wanted to have time with my family. That was my biggest thing. I don't want to die too early and not see my kids grow up.”

The couple has three adult children, and two grandsons.

They had just bought a truck and trailer, and planned to drive across Canada when they retired. Alzheimer's stole their dreams. Earl has since had his driver's licence revoked. The trailer is in storage. And the couple does not plan too far ahead.

Jori, who was also a machinist at GM, retired last year to be able to care for Earl. And Earl, is on sick benefits.

“You don't dream anymore,” says Jori. “Your life, it's not that it's stopped, but you can't plan. You live very close to this time.”

This month, Jori and Earl, along with Teena Kindt, chief executive officer of the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region, will be speaking to local MPPs about issues faced by people living with dementia.

The Ontario government is in the process of developing a dementia strategy, and the provincial Alzheimer Society has itemized a list of suggestions to improve support for people living with dementia and their caregivers. The cost is estimated at $100,000 over two years.

Components to the strategy include: Creating dementia-friendly communities to allow people to live in the community, volunteer, have purpose and use services longer; Improving primary care to enable early detection, diagnosis and treatment; Alzheimer-specific training for health care workers at all points where a person with dementia might enter the system; and improving collaboration in research.

In Niagara, a pressing issue is improving respite care, to give families more hours, and to make respite more flexible and tailored to a family's individual needs, in order to reduce caregiver burn out, says Kindt.

Currently, respite hours are limited, either for day programs, overnight beds, or in-house care, she says. And the criteria for receiving certain types of respite often excludes people with dementia who have challenging behaviours, such as agitation, wandering or depression.

“And yet, those are the care partners who need it the most,” she says.

Each year, 25,000 Canadians are diagnosed with dementia.

There are roughly 9,850 people living with dementia in Niagara, and 564,000 people in Canada -- 16,000 are younger than 65. Dementia that begins before 65, is called young onset dementia. Many people are in their 40s and 50s, and may be working at the time they're diagnosed, have children living at home, have significant financial obligations such as paying a mortgage or children in university, and have difficulty accepting the loss of skills.

“It just picks at you, a little bit at a time,” says Earl. “A little bit at a time. It just goes.

“Every day, it's something else.”

When Earl goes on walks, he follows the Welland Canal Trail, near his home. Otherwise, he could get disoriented and lost in his own subdivision.

Simple tasks take an exhausting amount of energy. In the morning, he will stand in the bathroom, and scan the room for reminders of what he needs to do to get ready for the day. If he sets something down, like a bath towel, it's forgotten in his mind. He will think, deliberately, I have to get my tooth brush, I have to put on tooth paste. I have to gargle. Where is the mouthwash? He might look through several cupboards, before finding the mouthwash, even though it's in the same spot all the time.

“I don't have any routines anymore,” he says.

Adds Jori: “We're in a constant state of grief.

“It just seems that you lose, and you lose, and you lose.”

And yet, Earl still finds joy. He's always been a guy who can laugh at life. And despite the numerous losses, he has purpose.

The couple's church, Tintern Church of Christ, has sponsored a Syrian refugee family. Both Jori and Earl help the family with daily needs, a healthy distraction from their own life challenges.

Earl is also part of an advisory committee with the Niagara Alzheimer Society. He offers input on a variety of issues, along with other people living with dementia.

It's about having the courage to live with purpose. To let go of what he can't change, he says.

“It's the time that I have so I'm going to use that time. And I'm going to use it productively,” says Earl.

“What else are you going to do? I could sit here and cry all day long, every day. What's that going to do?

“I'd just rather enjoy what time I have.”

None





ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF NIAGARA

For more information about dementia or local programs and events, visit www.alzheimer.ca/niagara or call 905-687-3914.

YOUNG ONSET DEMENTIA

Dementia that begins before age 65 is called young onset dementia. Many people in their 40s and 50s may:

Be working at the time of diagnosis.

Have children or parents living at home.

Have significant financial commitments (mortgage, children in university, etc.)

Be physically fit.

Be more aware of their symptoms.

Find it hard to accept losing skills.

Find it difficult to get information, support and services adapted to younger people with dementia.

Young Onset Dementia diagnosis

Getting an accurate diagnosis can take a long time, often due to a lack of awareness that dementia can happen in younger people. It may be helpful to keep a symptom diary when you first suspect something might be wrong. Here is a helpful tool. www.alzheimer.ca/~/media/Files/national/Tip-sheets/tipsheet_Preparingforyourdoctor_e.pdf

WALK FOR ALZHEIMER'S

Sunday, Jan. 29 at Brock University. Registration at 9 a.m.; walk starts at 11 a.m. More information at, www.alzheimer.ca/en/niagara/News-and-events/Walk

BRAIN WAVE CAFE

The Brain Wave Cafe provides an opportunity for people concerned about dementia to learn about brain health. It's an informal place for people to meet for coffee, find information and share experiences.

For more information, visit www.alzheimer.ca/en/niagara/We-can-help/Programs/Brain-wave