The family of a former Niagara Falls man killed in an ISIS attack in Syria late last month is hoping Canadian officials can help bring the 24-year-old’s body back home.

“I am kind of in limbo,” said Giustina Tassone, younger sister of Nazzareno Tassone. “My mom is as broken as can be.”

An Islamic State of Iraq on Dec. 22 posted photos of the bodies of two Western-looking fighters it said had been killed in western Syria. One of them looked like Tassone.

The Kurdish YPG militia on Tuesday announced that Tassone had indeed died on Dec. 21, along with 20-year-old British volunteer fighter Ryan Lock.

Giustina said leaders from Toronto’s Kurdish community, accompanied by police officers, went to the family’s home Tuesday afternoon to deliver the tragic news.

The family has been told that ISIS still has his body and Giustina has contacted the office of Niagara Falls MP Rob Nicholson for help.

She was told the information would be forwarded to the Canadian embassy in Turkey.

“The embassy is aware of what’s going on and they are working on. That’s what I’ve been told.”

The family has also launched a Facebook page called “Bring Nazzareno Tassone Home.”

Tassone is the second Canadian volunteer fighter to die in Syria while fighting with a secretive unit of all-Western fighters called the 223, led by an American veteran.

Former solider John Gallagher was killed in November 2015. It took almost a month before his body was returned to Canada.

‘We’re hoping it happens fast,” Giustina said. “We won’t have a funeral until he’s home.”

In the meantime, a commemoration ceremony will be held in Jan. 9 in Ottawa at the tomb of the unknown soldier near Parliament Hill.

Giustina described her brother as “a major goof ball who knew how to make us laugh and smile.”

“I was the typical younger sister,” she said. “We argued all the time but, at the end of the day, we loved each other.”

Tassone was born in Keswick, Ont. and later moved with his family to Niagara Falls. He attended Saint Paul Catholic High School.

After high school he was employed at Canadian National Railway and moved with his girlfriend and her child to Edmonton.

Eager to “do something about the scourge of ISIS,” Tassone left Edmonton in late June and made his way to Syria to join Kurdish fighters on the frontlines against the terrorist group.

In updates he sent to friends on Facebook, he spoke about the camaraderie he had found among the Kurds and international volunteers, and posted photos of himself in his battle gear.

“He expressed great pride in what he was doing and said that no matter how tense things got, he was not going to leave his brothers,” said Mike Webster, a former Canadian reservist who was in regular contact with Tassone.

“I spoke to him regularly while he was there and I can tell you that he was motivated by a desire to do something about the scourge of ISIS and was inspired by other Canadians who had done so.”

Webster said Tassone was “basically functioning as a infantryman. He was equipped with an AK type of rifle and MARPAT (Marine pattern) cammo gear. He was involved in the fight for Manbij and spoke of losing several friends to suicide bombers. He expressed great pride in becoming a sniper and, as of when we last spoke, had 20 confirmed kills.”

Exactly what happened on Dec. 21 remains unclear. “As far as I understand it there was a large Daesh (ISIL) attack, he fought, and was killed,” one of Tassone’s acquaintances told the National Post. The statement from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, or YPG, called Tassone and Lock heroes and martyrs.

Hundreds of international volunteers, including dozens of Canadians, have made their way to Syria and Iraq to help Kurdish forces battle ISIL. Many are veterans frustrated over the West’s limited military response to the Syrian conflict.

Tassone and Lock are part of a new generation of volunteer fighters who have strong ideals but little military experience, said Guillaume Corneau, a Laval University Québec student who has been studying foreign fighters embedded with Kurdish forces.

After training at the YPG academy, they had volunteered with a frontline combat unit. “The cause of their death is rather nebulous. They seemed to be on an advanced post on the frontline when they were attacked at night,” he said.

“The Islamic State would have taken the position, which would explain why they were in possession of the bodies. Everything seems to indicate that the YPG have paid to get the bodies back,” he said, which would explain why it took the Kurdish forces two weeks to announce the deaths.

(with files from Stewart Bell, National Post)

