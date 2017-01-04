Carlton Street bridge to close this winter

The Welland Canal’s Carlton Street bridge is facing a four-month closure for motorists and pedestrians.

Construction has started on the fixed approach span in east St. Catharines this week.

As a result, the bridge will continue to be closed until April 30, said Alvina Ghirardi of St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.

She said full bridge closure is necessary given the “construction scope and logistics.”

Construction will not impede shipping when it resumes in the spring.

“As part of the (seaway’s) asset renewal program and enhancing reliability of its structure, construction project was commissioned this winter works to replace the fixed approach span,” Ghirard said of a contract awarded to Rankin Construction.

While a specific cost for the project was not immediately available, Ghirardi said the seaway authority will be investing about $50 million this winter into the continued enhancement of its locks and bridges infrastructure.

Ghirard noted that in October the seaway corporation launched a low-power radio station in collaboration with Niagara Region.

When near canal bridges in north St. Catharines, people can tune into 93.3 FM (CFBN) to get updates on the status of St. Catharines bridges.

Those updates include the number of minutes remaining for a bridge to be up and unavailable for traffic crossings, or report that they are down and available for crossing.

