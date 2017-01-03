FORTE: Grow a cheerful crop of pansies

Each year, the National Garden Bureau selects one annual, one perennial, one bulb crop and one edible as their “year of the” crops.

Each is chosen because they are popular, easy-to-grow, widely adaptable, genetically diverse and versatile. For 2017, the pansy has been selected as the featured annual.

Pansies are such a friendly-faced flower. But I bet you didn’t know until the 19th century most people considered them a weed.

Today, pansies are a hybrid plant cultivated from those wildflowers in Europe and western Asia. Much of the collection and cultivation of pansies can be attributed to plantsmen and women in the U.K. and elsewhere in Europe more than 200 years ago.

Lady Mary Elizabeth Bennet, daughter of the Earl of Tankerville, and her gardener cross-bred a wide variety of Viola tricolour (common name “Heartsease”) and showcased their pansies to the horticultural world in 1813. Further experiments around the same time eventually grew the class to more than 400 garden pansy varieties.

Garden pansies (Viola x wittrockiana) are a mixture of several species, including Viola tricolour. Oftentimes the names “pansy,” “viola” and “violet” are interchangeable.

Modern pansies are classified by the American Violet Society as having large-flowered blooms with two slightly overlapping upper petals, two side petals, and a single bottom petal, with a slight beard in its centre. They’re considered annual bedding plants, used for garden decoration during cooler planting seasons. Pansies come in a rainbow of colours: from crisp white to almost black, and most all colours in between. They are also a great addition to your spring or fall vegetable garden as they are edible and pair well with lettuces. They can also be candied and used to decorate sweets or other dishes.

Most pansies fall into a few categories: Large (7-10 cm), Medium (5-7 cm) Multiflora (2.5-3 cm) and a new category of Trailing pansy. Some modern large-flowered pansy series are Majestic Giant, bred by Sakata (where Majestic Giant White Face was a 1966 All-America Selections Winner); Delta, bred by Goldsmith Seeds; and Matrix, bred by PanAmerican Seed. Medium-sized pansy series include Crown and Imperial by Sakata (Imperial Blue won an All-America Selections in 1975). Multiflora pansy series like Maxim and Padparadja won AAS awards in the early 1990s. New on the scene for hanging baskets and ground cover are WonderFall from Syngenta, and Cool Wave pansies, from PanAmerican Seed — the makers of Wave petunias. These trailing pansies spread 45-60 cm wide.

Today’s garden pansy varieties can fill any sunny space — large or small, hanging overhead or growing underfoot — with soft fragrance and happy blooms.

Growing tips

While many retail garden centres offer pansies in handled-packs, hanging baskets or individual pots, many gardeners still start their own pansy flowers from seed. Locally, a wide selection of pansy seeds can be found at Stokes Seeds. Start your pansy seeds indoors with a soilless mixture from Jan. 15 to Feb. 20 for flowers in May. Chill the seed at 2˚C to 4˚C for 24 hours then plant 1/8th of an inch deep with a light cover and a gentle watering. Pansies prefer darkness for germination and a 21˚C room temperature. The media should stay damp (covering with a plastic wrap or damp newspaper will help retain humidity). A fine spray or mister can be added if the media dries. Germination occurs in 10 to 20 days. When shoots appear, remove covering and move the flat to a brightly lit but cool room to continue to grow. Continue to grow cool. Separate seedlings into larger containers after two sets of leaves appear. Begin to feed with diluted plant food.

For transplants or purchased finished plants, space your pansies six to 10 inches apart in a well-drained and fertile soil location. The best location is an area that receives morning sun. Adding granular or time-release nutrition to the soil is encouraged, especially for trailing pansies as this increases their vigour and number of blooms. Offer plenty of water at planting and during their adjustment period to help establish roots and minimize stress. Pansies planted in the spring will enjoy the warm days and cool nights of the season. Most V. wittrockiana will begin to diminish or go out of flower as nighttime temperatures begin to rise in the summer, typically by early August in Niagara.

I treat myself to several trays of pansies as soon as they appear at local garden markets. They are ideal to mix and match in containers with early daffodils and tulips, along with lime green coral bells and creeping Jenny and wine-coloured ajuga. By mid-summer, the coral bells, creeping Jenny and ajuga will fill the container and carry the design for the rest of the season.

The author thanks the National Garden Bureau and Pan American Seed for the information in this article.

— Theresa Forte is a local garden writer, photographer and speaker. You can reach her by calling 905-351-7540 or by email at theresa_forte@sympatico.ca.