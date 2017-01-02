New year's baby comes with many firsts

Fatima Ibrahim and her family have experienced a lot of firsts since coming to Canada as refugees in March last year.

Seeing snow for the first time was a notable mention. She said her three-year-old son Yousif Friegoun’s eyes went wide when he first saw the flakes.

“Canada is different weather than Africa,” she said of her original home in Sudan. “The first time we saw the snow — wow!”

Another first for Yousif is a brother, who happens to be Welland’s first baby of 2017, born at Niagara Health System’s maternity ward at St. Catharines hospital.

Abdulrahman Friegoun, named after Ibrahim’s late father, was welcomed to this family and the world at 9:03 a.m. on Jan. 1. He weighed in at seven pounds and 11.3 ounces.

While mom was recovering in bed, Yousif was more than a little upset, shedding tears and not wanting to be in the room. Dad Mohamed Friegoun stepped out to comfort his oldest son.

“He’s very angry,” Ibrahim said.

Her friend Reshaa Mohammed, who helped translate for Ibrahim, said, “He’s very close to his mom. When she goes to her friends and she holds their babies, he’s always crying. So it’s going to be a challenge for her. For him, too.”

Ibrahim said she plans to turn to her support system of friends to help her with her new baby. It’s going to be different having a baby in a new country away from her other friends and her mom and siblings, although Mohammed said she will be there to help Ibrahim along the way.

She came to Canada in 2008, and was Ibrahim’s first friend here.

With Mohammed’s translating, Ibrahim said, “I’m excited to raise him here. It’s going to be better for him to be raised in Canada.”

She’s excited to get him home too, where she’s more comfortable and can work on the family dynamic.

Yousif is angry with her now, but she hopes to learn how to help the brothers get along. She plans to spend lots of time with both children so they don’t feel left out.

“My son was the only baby for three years,” Ibrahim said without translation.

Yousif did show some interest in his baby brother when the family gathered together for a picture. While held up in his dad’s arms, he stared down for the first time at little Abdulrahman nestled quietly in mom’s arms.

Ibrahim smiled as she said her newborn was going to be a “famous man now” because he’s the first baby of the year.

He’s in good company.

Sarah Shang is the first Niagara Falls baby of 2017, arriving at 6:59 a.m. to parents Chun and Guanchao Shang.

And Sarah wasn’t just the first Niagara Falls baby, she was first for the entire region, weighing in at seven pounds, 1.9 ounces.

Sandy Baker, a 25-year charge nurse said Sunday was “a slow day.” She said the hospital averages about eight births per day.

Most years, the new year baby is delivered well before sunrise.

In this case, a mere minute was the difference — a baby was born at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.

