Hope Centre men to be treated to spa day

A donation from Palazzo Salon and Spa given to Welland’s Hope Centre is the prelude to a day of pampering for some of the organization’s male clients.

Salon owner Karie Constantino said raising money is something her business does every year around this time. Her business has been open for 11 years and every year she’s asked her staff and clients to donate to the charity of choice for that year around Christmas. She matches donations raised by her staff.

This year they raised $1,610 for The Hope Centre.

“We feel it’s important to help support and give back,” Constantino said. “The community supports us so we like to give back to different organizations.”

Mark Carl, executive director for The Hope Centre, said he was thrilled to receive the donation and it will help families and individuals who use Hope Centre programs.

“Right now we have families that are staying in our emergency shelter, so it will help buy presents for them, gifts for the family. Keep them housed over the holidays,” he said.

Donations also go towards food, the counselling services and other programs the centre offers.

This is the first time that Constantino has picked The Hope Centre for her fundraising efforts, but the two are teaming up again in January to treat a few of the centre’s clients.

Constantino came up with the idea of donating a wash, cut and hairstyling to five individuals who use The Hope Centre. She asked Carl to pick five people who had been making a strong effort to turn their lives around. Carl picked five men.

“These men are individuals staying in our housing programs,” he said. “We’re going to reward them with a day at the spa because men don’t ever get that opportunity.”

Carl said they’re feeling a little awkward about it right now because they don’t think they fit in with a salon and spa atmosphere, but Constantino said her staff will do their best to make them feel comfortable.

After a spa day, the men will have a chance to have a meal at My Alibi Bistro, which is right next door.

