Survey spotlights needs of Niagara dads

According to Statistics Canada, there are about 4,000 births in Niagara every year.

And that means many new dads who may need services and supports to help them raise their children.

To that end, Niagara Region’s public health department is hosting a survey designed to get a better handle on the interests and needs of local dads.

The fathering survey at niagararegion.ca/health is an initiative of the Dad Central Niagara group of service partners.

Its questions include those that pertain to activities done with children, as well as routines and family activities. One asks how the dad shows love and appreciation to the child.

Fathers are also asked to rate their community as one that supports children, and looks closely into the survey-taker’s demographics.

The survey notes that by father, it means any biological dad, boyfriend, stepfather, grandfather, adoptive dad, or caregiver.

“Dad Central Niagara is hoping to use this information to help support community priorities for fathers,” said Jeff Biletchi, manager of the public health department’s child health program.

“It will help them plan around supporting fathers and activities.”

Biletchi said 306 surveys were completed as of Thursday. The survey was launched in June and continues until Father’s Day 2017.

“Our goal is to try and gather about 1,000 surveys, so we have a really good and diverse sample of dads in Niagara,” said Biletchi, also a co-chair of Dad Central.

“That way, we’ll be able to help support them as much as we can in activities with our community partners, and not just the Region.”

Biletchi said the survey is not only available on the website, but also in hardcopy form through community partners.

He said early next year, volunteers at community events will also be on hand for fathers to take the surveys.

Dad Central includes Strive Niagara, Brock University, Ontario Early Years Centres, Niagara Region children’s services, Kiwanis, Family Counselling Centre of Niagara, Family and Children’s Services Niagara, Bethlehem Housing and Support Services, and the Early Childhood Development Centre.

donfraser@postmedia.com