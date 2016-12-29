Province won't audit NPCA

Ontario’s minister of natural resources and forestry says she does not have the authority to conduct an audit of Niagara Pennisula Conservation Authority.

In a letter to local councils, including the City of St. Catharines, circulated to the media Thursday, Kathryn McGarry said reviews of that nature are out of her hands.

“I regret to inform you that the current avenue to address any concerns with the management of the NPCA would be through your own municipal-appointed representatives on the NPCA board,” McGarry wrote.

“The ministry does not have the legislative ability to order a forensic audit. The province oversees the policy relating to conservation authorities but it is municipalities, like you, who have the sole authority to appoint the boards. MNRF’s interests are in flood control and watershed management, and we have no hand in the operations or operational oversight of the conservation authorities.”

Several Niagara municipalities have called on the province to audit the NPCA after the release of a citizens report alleging mismanagement at the authority.

Ed Smith distributed a report that accused the NPCA of using questionable practices and conflicts of interest. In response, the NPCA threatened legal action against Smith and demanded an apology. Smith has not backed down.

Since the release of the report, councils in Pelham, Wainfleet, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Port Colborne and Welland have called for an NPCA audit. Some asked the NPCA to hire a third party to conduct an audit, while others have called upon the province to do it.

Welland went so far as to ask the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct the review.

In her letter, McGarry said the province is reviewing the Conservation Authorities Act, which governs bodies such as the NPCA, “to ensure it is meeting the modern needs of Ontarians.”

That review included the opportunity for the public to provide comments from May to September on the government’s environmental registry website.

A ministry spokeswoman was not able to say when the review will be completed.

“My ministry has identified five key priorities that are the current focus of the review, one of which is strengthening oversight and accountability in conservation authority decision-making,” McGarry wrote.

“I am aware that improvements can be made to strengthen conservation authority governance and accountability and will be looking to do this when we move forward with new legislation.”

Under the act as it stands, however, McGarry said she cannot order an audit. She said a request for an audit should be made to the representatives of the NPCA board of directors.

glafleche@postmedia.com

Twitter: @grantrants

NPCA Letter 12.28.16 (1) by Grant LaFleche on Scribd