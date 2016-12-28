Body found at Welland dive park

Niagara Regional Police remain tight-lipped after a body was found in the Welland Recreational Canal Tuesday afternoon.

Two fishermen discovered the body near the shoreline at the dive park near the Lincoln Street bridge.

Const. Virginia Moir said the only detail she could give is the body was not that of a diver, although it was found in the recreational diving area.

All other information about the body is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of death is under investigation and a post-mortem was being conducted Wednesday afternoon.