Ringing in the new year in Welland

Welland will welcome the coming year with a Children’s New Year’s Eve Bash, Saturday.

The mayor’s youth advisory council is planning celebrations from 4 to 6 p.m. at two locations — the Welland Community Wellness Complex, on Lincoln Street; and Welland Arena on King Street.

The wellness complex will feature inflatable bouncers, Kids Kraft Corner, balloons with the Shriners, cotton candy, face-painting, laser tag, a Playball Program demonstration, the Incredibrent and Super Sarah Show at 4:30 p.m., hula hoop artists Isabella Hoops at 4:45 p.m., and a Paw Patrol photo booth.

Activities at the main arena include popcorn, a glow-in-the-dark family skate, a photo booth, games, prizes, Monster Mural Madness and a collectible hockey card display.

The highlight of the event is a fireworks display along the canal bank starting at 5:50 p.m.

Although admission is free, donations of non-perishable food will be accepted.