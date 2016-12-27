A Lowbanks resident has been hit with his second stunting charge in as many months for driving at excessive speeds.

On Tuesday the Niagara Regional Police traffic enforcement unit conducted a speed measuring exercise on Feeder Road in Wainfleet.

Police stopped a vehicle operated by driver who was subsequently charged with stunt driving — with a clocked speed of 131 km/h in a posted 80-km/h zone.

The driver has a lengthy record of Highway Traffic Act speeding offences, including a charge of stunting this past November, police said in a news release.

The driver — who police are not identifying — will now face provincial sanctions which include a mandatory seven-day vehicle impoundment, administrative driver’s licence suspension and a monetary fine of up to $10,000.