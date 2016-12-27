Free new year’s events planned for Vale Centre in Port Colborne
A bright rainbow faced Avalyn Dyck, 4, focuses on decorating her cookie at the Port Colborne new year's eve family celebration on Thursday December 31, 2015 in Port Colborne, Ont. Michelle Allenberg/Welland Tribune/Postmedia Network
Port Colborne will celebrate the year to come this weekend with a day of free family activities planned for New Year’s Eve on Saturday, as well as a new year’s levee on Sunday.
Vale Health and Wellness Centre, 550 Elizabeth St., will be a hub of activities starting at 1 p.m., and continuing until 6 when fireworks light up the evening sky.
Activities include swimming from 1 to 3:30 p.m., use of the gym from 2 to 3 p.m.; “bounce time” from 3 to 5:30 p.m.; face-painting, colouring, games, creating a community banner, public skating, and cookie decorating from 2 to 5:30 p.m., kite flying from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., family skating from 4 to 5:20 p.m. a Mad Science show from 3 to 3:45 p.m. a Mad Science “slime-building” activity from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; and a fireworks display at about 6 p.m. behind the Vale Centre.
The celebration continues on New Year’s Day with the Mayor’s New Year’s Levee from 1 to 3 p.m. in council chambers at city hall, 66 Charlotte St., including light refreshments and an opportunity to share wishes for 2017 with Mayor John Maloney and city council representatives.