ADOPT A PET: Mittens needs a warm home

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $65 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Krystal: domestic shorthair, brown tabby, female, 5½ years old

Mittens: domestic longhair, male, three years old

Fester: domestic shorthair, male, orange, seven years old

Rocket: domestic shorthair, brown tabby, male, one year old

Wallace: domestic shorthair, brown tabby, male, four years old

Hero: domestic shorthair, female, white and greay tabby, 12 years old

Dogs

Marley: Labrador retriever mix, female, three years old

Everleigh: Mastiff mix, female, seven years old

Dancer: Labrador retriever mix, male, 1½ years old

Other

Tulip: female, blue budgie

Kisses and Juliet: Angora/Lionhead dwarf rabbit mix, females, one year old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Nabu: three years old, short hair, brown tabby, very cute

Shadowkins: eight years old, short hair, charcoal grey with a little white, shy at first but affectionate