Holiday RIDE check yields one arrest

Change text size for the story

One driver was arrested and another issued a licence suspension during police RIDE checks in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls Thursday.

Niagara Regional Police stopped more than 450 vehicles throughout the night.

Of those stopped, eight were required to provide breath samples for suspected alcohol consumption.

As a result, one driver was arrested for impaired driving resulting in a mandatory 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Another driver received a three-day driver’s licence suspension.

In addition to the alcohol-related charges and suspensions, several drivers were issues provincial offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act.