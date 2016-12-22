PenFinancial to open Fonthill branch

Fonthill will see a PenFinancial Credit Union branch begin to take shape next spring at the Marketplace development.

The credit union aims to have its doors open by the fall.

Chief executive officer Ken Janzen said there has never been a PenFinancial branch in that area of the region before, but there has been a demand for it.

“We found we actually have a good market in Fonthill that was being served both by our Welland and, actually, from our St. Catharines locations,” he said.

While people can still choose to go to those branches if they please, Janzen said opening one up in Fonthill is about convenience.

Janzen said another thing the credit union tries to do is stay local.

“Our brand is truly local banking. We want our branches to be an experience,” he said. “Our vision in the mission statement is enriching lives in communities and bettering communities, so we’ll very much respect the local community that we function in so we’ll look for ways to honour the history of that community.”

The bank is embracing the local aspect by having a “boutique-style” branch. He said rather than just being a financial institution, it’s about making sure members have a special, comfortable experience.

Janzen said the new buildup along Regional Road 20 is a good fit for the branch because of the numerous other shops and residential buildings going up in that area.

“It fits our branch strategy to place ourselves in good locations to give people access.”

Another way the company works to give people access is through the “ask the CEO” e-mail. The e-mail can be used for any questions a member has or to give feedback about their experience. Members can send those questions and comments to asktheceo@penfinancial.com.

PenFinanical serves close to 21,000 members and has been a part of the Niagara region for 60 years.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune