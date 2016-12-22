Bad night on St. Catharines highways
Image: 1 of 3
Niagara emergency services were called out to the 406 highway norhtbound lanes past Glendale Ave for a serious collision that sent one vehicle over the guardrail Thursday December 22, 2016 in St. Catharines. Several accidents around 6 p.m. clogged the area roadways. Bob Tymczyszyn/St. Catharines Standard/Postmedia Network
Traffic was snarled on both the QEW and Highway 406 — including a police closure of the latter's nortbound lanes — late Thursday afternoon and into the evening.