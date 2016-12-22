Arch now supporting Burgoyne Bridge

The Region is delivering an early Christmas present to St. Catharines drivers — the reopening of Burgoyne Bridge.

The $93-million structure has been closed since Dec. 8 to allow for its bridge decks to be suspended from its structural arch.

It’s expected to reopen by noon Friday.

“All the surveys and measurements have checked out, so, as we speak, the bridge is supported by the arch and it’s off its temporary supports,” Niagara Region senior transportation project engineer Jason Marr said Thursday afternoon.

Work was being done Thursday to prepare the bridge to reopen to traffic.

The structure, which connects the Western Hill area to downtown St. Catharines, was initially scheduled to reopen Dec. 18.

“We were hoping to accelerate the work as much as we could, but the process, it’s an iterative process, and it’s very engineering intensive,” Marr said.

“It’s very technical, so it’s something you want to do with precaution. You have a lot of due diligence when you perform this type of operation.”

The engineering team and on-site crews worked long hours throughout the closure to refine the procedure, he said.

“It was kind of like a living, breathing animal as we went through with several changes to the process during the tensioning.”

After the supportive cables were installed, they were tensioned and the bridge lowered in intervals.

At each one of those phases, measurements needed to be taken for the loads on the cables and surveys done of the deck profile, Marr said.

While a model was created of the arch and deck system, there were some challenges encountered when the tensioning and lowering actually began.

“Some of the results weren’t co-ordinated as closely as (the engineers) would have liked with respect to the models and the theory behind it,” he said, which resulted in additional precautions being taken along the way.

“It’s about making sure it was done properly and safely. We had the end result that we wanted. We’re where we want to be right now.”

The bridge’s temporary supports, while no longer being used, will remain in place until the spring when they can be safely removed.

Marr said there was “absolutely” pressure to see the bridge reopened in time for the holidays and all involved with the project came together to make that happen.

With the necessary fine-tuning, there was risk the work wouldn’t have been finished before Christmas, which would have meant an extended closure into the new year.

Work is being done to tidy the site to leave it in safe condition for the winter months, as limited work will be taking place on the bridge in January and early February.

Some work will be done next month that will require bridge traffic to be reduced to one lane during the day, but no additional full closures are anticipated in the immediate future, Marr said.

