Reunited and it feels so good

It wasn’t going to be a merry Christmas for Nicole.

She left an abusive relationship in her hometown near Georgian Bay, relocating to the YWCA-run women’s shelter in St. Catharines for her own safety — and a shot at a fresh start in life.

She ran into a another problem when she couldn’t keep her furry companion Cuddles, a Chihuahua mix, with her at the shelter.

With nowhere else to turn, Nicole, 34, placed the dog at the Lincoln County Humane Society, until she could get back on her feet and find a pet-friendly place of her own. The humane society charges $23 a day for boarding.

“Unfortunately, the bill reached $1,000,” said Kevin Strooband, executive director of the humane society. “We call it humanitarian boarding, and we try to take into account that the situation isn’t of her making. We wouldn’t keep a pet from its owner.

“We cut that in half to $500 and said she could pay $250 to reclaim the dog. We told her she could pay the rest whenever. She said, ‘Yes, that’s great. That’s what I will do.’”

At the same time, Nicole shared her feelings on Facebook about being separated from her dog, and sympathetic friends started passing it around.

The story was eventually picked up by the TheDodo.com — a popular animal rights website run out of New York City that combines activism with cute animal pictures and videos.

“I started getting calls from all over the U.S.,” Strooband said. “In about an hour, the bill was totally paid. The biggest chunk came from a lady in Florida.

“Then Kristy Knight, a deejay from 91.7 Giant FM, phoned and offered to foster the dog — so it didn’t have to stay at the shelter over Christmas.

“Nicole can come and visit the dog at Kristy’s place over the holidays.”

Knight said she read about Nicole’s plight on TheDodo.com and was moved to help. She has also known Strooband for years.

Nicole said her boyfriend was controlling and abusive. What finally pushed her over the edge and out the door?

“When he couldn’t control me, he would grab the dog,” she said. “When I would threaten to leave, he would pick up Cuddles and threaten to break her neck. She would scream, and I started to think one day he might actually do it.

“I thought, if he could do that to the dog, I might be next. Or my daughter. Or maybe my daughter would start to believe that this behaviour was OK.”

One day after her boyfriend left for work, she told her daughter it was time to go. She tossed their clothes into a garbage bag, grabbed Cuddles, and boarded a bus for St. Catharines.

“I have a friend who lives down here,” she said. “I didn’t have anywhere to go, or anywhere else to turn. All the beds were full everywhere else. St. Catharines was the place where I could get a bed first. He booked me in, and within 24 hours I took off.”

Nicole left Cuddles at the humane society on Nov. 21. She hasn’t seen the dog since. Strooband said daily visits would only cause Cuddles more stress.

“She sleeps in the bottom of my purse, and hides so she can come everywhere with me,” Nicole said. “I wanted to pick her up during the day and bring her back at night, but the humane society said it would be like being abandoned over and over again.

“The people down here have been great, but the woman’s shelter has a policy, so I didn’t really have a choice. I had to sign Cuddles over.”

Nicole has an apartment rented for Jan. 1 and is counting the days until she is fully reunited with her pet.

And the story doesn’t end there.

A woman from St. Catharines also called Strooband.

She said even though the bill had been paid, she wanted Nicole to have a good Christmas. Now Nicole has $500 in gift cards coming her way.

“I didn’t expect anybody to care,” Nicole said. “Between getting money together for rent and some furniture — and it being Christmas time — I was completely broke.

“Even getting a few dollars off for boarding from the humane society was great.

“I lost some faith in humanity, but it has been restored in a way. I realized there are some good people out there. You just have to find them.”

bsawchuk@postmedia.com