Fire victims died of smoke inhalation

Niagara Regional Police have released the results of autopsies conducted on the four victims of last week’s tragic fire in Port Colborne.

The autopsies, conducted in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon, determined that all four victims - Eva Burd, 83, Tammy Burd, 37, Samantha Zuvic, 15, and Joshua Zuvic, 2 - succumbed to smoke inhalation during the early morning fire that occurred last Wednesday at 53 Nickel St.

The examination also allowed investigators to identify the remains of the two female victims that were removed from the ruins of the house in the days that followed the fire.

Police Const. Virginia Moir said the remains of Tammy Burd were recovered from a second floor bedroom on Friday, found side by side with the remains of her son Joshua.

The body of her daughter Samantha Zuvic was recovered from the main floor of the home on Sunday.

The body of Eva Burd, Tammy Burd’s grandmother, was recovered by firefighters who attempted to resuscitate her while fighting the blaze Wednesday morning.

Moir said the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.