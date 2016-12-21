Drunk man punched strangers

A man who was drunk and punching people in the face while walking down St. Paul Street in downtown St. Catharines will return to court Friday.



Judge Joseph Nadel wants more information before he sentences Brian Bergsma, 23, on two counts of assault and possession of cocaine.



Bergsma appeared Wednesday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines and pleaded guilty to three charges.



One assault took place March 9, while the second assault and drug offence occurred April 23.



Assistant Crown attorney Gabriele Settimi said police were flagged down by some people on St. Paul Street at about 1:15 a.m., March 9. A male was reported to be walking down the street and punching people in the face.



These were random, unprovoked attacks, said Settimi.



Bergsma punched one person under his left eye then walked away. He was arrested a short time later after getting out of a van.



“When he was arrested, he was extremely intoxicated,” said Settimi.



The second assault April 23 involved a broom handle.



Bergsma swung the broom handle at a victim while dressed only in his underwear. When police arrived he was given a pair of pants to put on and when he was searched the pants contained a small quantity of cocaine.



Court heard Bergsma spent four days in pretrial custody. The Crown asked the judge to consider the pretrial custody followed by a period of probation.



The judge wanted to know how that sentence was appropriate for a man who goes around punching people.



Defence lawyer David Kerr said his client has received counselling for mental-health issues, drugs and alcohol, and this was a joint submission.



“Alcohol is his problem,” said Kerr. “He was upset so he came out in his underwear. He understands that he has an alcohol problem. His family is standing behind him.”



The judge said he was shocked by Bergsma’s behaviour and that he wanted more information before sentencing him.



“This sentence needs to be justified. It doesn’t seem to be reasonable,” said Nadel.



The matter returns to court on Friday.



tricciuto@postmedia.com





