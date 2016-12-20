Dear Readers,

Our curiosity crusade of 2016 has found us peeking into old farm homes, peering up flag poles and pouring through dusty archives. We’ve mapped out statues, tracked down the man behind a highway landmark and even found a Niagara connection to Donald Trump. As we set out on a new year of question quests, let’s look back at some of what we’ve learned so far.

WHAT’S THAT THING?

Growing trend: Green bags wrapped around the base of tree trunks in St. Catharines this summer were slowly releasing water to young or newly planted trees in a pilot project. The city acquired 400 Treegator bags to provide deep water saturation into the soil without the runoff from traditional watering.

A step up: A block of cement in front of 142 Geneva Street in St. Catharines is a carved limestone carriage block from the Victorian era. The block was used by men and women as a step when they got in and out of carriages or their horses. There are still a few of the architectural gems left in the area.

Unidentified Flagpole Objects: A circular object at the top of the flag pole in King George Memorial Park in Port Colborne is a gyroscope. It is the symbol of Gyro Clubs, an international social club founded in 1912. The Port Colborne Gyro Club donated the 75-foot steel flagpole to the city in 1936.

WHY IS THAT THERE?

Highway to heaven: A large cross mounted on a 14-metre high pole in a farmer’s field next to the QEW in Vineland was put up by Niagara resident Henry Wiebe in 2001. Wiebe, a former pastor, said he wanted to give people hope as they passed by on the highway and he pays the hydro bill out of pocket every month to keep it lit.

Clear solution: The sound barriers on the Glendale Avenue Hwy. 406 overpass near the Pen Centre are see-through instead of solid walls because there was no other alternative. The Canadian Highway Bridge Design Code requires crash-tested traffic barriers on overpasses and the only noise barriers that have been crash-tested are the acrylic glass type.

Water under bridge: A sign on Highway 406 near the Welland River that says “water protection zone” is one of several in Niagara that alert emergency officials there’s a drinking water intake nearby. If there's a crash on the road with a spill, an emergency notification protocol would spring into action and agencies would try and isolate it quickly.

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO…?

Trump cards: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was involved in one of the original consortiums that vied to build and operate the permanent casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario. In 1998, the province awarded the contract to bidder Falls Management Co., led by hotel giant Hyatt Corporation of Chicago.

Take one down, pass it around: The Beer Store’s “beer wall” of prices in older-style stores with the beer in the back were removed in 2016 and replaced with digital tablets. The move was aimed at making it easier for customers to read prices and for employees to update prices and manage inventory.

Double up: A plan to twin the Garden City Skyway is still in the works but there’s no timeline yet. The idea was presented at a Ministry of Transportation public information session in 2014 and will create more lanes for high-occupancy vehicles and reinstate truck climbing lanes.

NIAGARA HISTORY UNCOVERED

Antiques roadshow: The large brick farmhouse housing the Prudhommes Antique and Flea Market visible from the QEW in Vineland was once home to a family with nine children. According to family legend, Solomon Howard Rittenhouse and his wife Martha Moore built the seven-bedroom brick house in 1907 with money from one good strawberry crop.

Persons of interest: At least a dozen full-body statues of prominent figures can be found across the region if you know where to look. Inventor Nikola Tesla in Niagara Falls, furniture store founder Ablan Leon in Welland, Playwright George Bernard Shaw in Niagara-on-the-Lake and Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman in St. Catharines were some of the full statues mapped out by Search Engine.

Stone age: A historic dry stone wall that runs along the Niagara Parkway between Queenston and Niagara-on-the-Lake is over one kilometre in length. Constructed around 1910 for the late John D. Larkin, a wealthy Buffalo businessman, the wall is regularly inspected and maintained by the Niagara Parks Commission’s masonry department and is a good example of a dry stone wall in Canada.

Thanks to everyone who sent in questions and those who took the time to answer them. You’ve made 2016 a delight for the bold and curious. Please keep sending those queries in 2017!

