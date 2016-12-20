Three Toronto men received lengthy jail sentences Tuesday after being convicted for their roles in a drug operation that had ties to Port Colborne.

Details discussed in a Superior Court of Justice in St. Catharines cannot be made public due to publication ban.

Borja Vilalta-Castellanos, 32, was sentenced to 17 years after he was convicted on several charges including conspiracy to import cocaine in to Canada and laundering the proceeds of crime.

The first-time offender was given credit for 42 months to reflect the time he had spent in pretrial custody.

John Oliver, 70, also a first-time offender, was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years, after being convicted on several drug-related charges including conspiracy to import cocaine as well as two weapons offences. His sentence was also credited 42 months.

Marco Cipollone, 41, was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years after being convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine into Canada. He was also credited 42 months of pre-trial custody.

Raul Bulhosen, 45, was convicted of three drug-related offences. The Crown is asking for a sentence of 18 years less time served. Judge Joseph Henderson will deliver his decision on sentencing Thursday.

The charges stem from an investigation into events that occurred between June 2011 and September 2014 in Port Colborne and elsewhere in Ontario as well as Montreal, Buffalo, N.Y. and Mexico.