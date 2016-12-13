Minimal impact likely in lake change — NPCA

A plan to boost Lake Ontario fluctuation levels is not likely to affect the region much, says Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

Recently, a U.S.-Canadian agency adopted a plan to improve environmental conditions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River by letting water levels rise and fall more naturally.

Approval by the International Joint Commission — which advises both nations on managing the Great Lakes and other shared waterways — was the final step in a policy to heal degraded wetlands essential to wildlife while protecting shoreline property from erosion and flooding.

The new plan will allow modest rises in spring and fall. The increase in the maximum Lake Ontario level will be 2.4 inches, frequently providing longer recreational boating seasons while improving commercial navigation and hydropower production, said the commission.

“In Ontario, 2.4 inches is very minimal,” said NPCA spokesman Mike Reles.

He said Lake Ontario levels here will typically rise or fall about a metre over the year, so 2.4 inches means little from a “local perspective.”

“We have a very protected shoreline here in Niagara, so there’s a lot of shore-walls and there’s not a lot of natural shorelines occurring (in places like) St. Catharines,” Reles said.

He said that also tends to be the case through NPCA’s jurisdiction throughout Lake Ontario.

In addition to precipitation and other natural factors, water levels on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence are influenced by releases from the Moses-Saunders Dam on the river between Cornwall, Ont., and Massena, N.Y. Since the 1950s, rates at which water flows through the dam have been designed to keep lake levels stable, which many shoreline property owners prefer. But that approach has devastated coastal wetlands — home to fish, waterfowl, amphibians and mammals — that require fluctuating levels.

“The scientific evidence for the harm … is clear and too strong to ignore,” the commission said, as reported by The Associated Press.

The commission said the updated policy would restore 25,600 hectares of wetlands.

The commission has authority to regulate the levels under a 1909 boundary waters treaty, which includes no appeal procedures.

Reles said the most significant effect on wetlands should be in the inlet area where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence.

The plan has strong opponents, including stakeholders along the New York state shoreline and their political supporters.

“It looks like it’s controversial from the American perspective,” Reles said.

“It’s because they don’t regulate (natural hazards, floodplains and wetlands) the way we do,” he said. “It’s not regulated like it is in Ontario, it’s very different.”

St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik said his city — as one that borders a Great Lake — pays close attention to issues which could affect transportation, recreation and economic opportunities.

“However, it is equally important to balance environmental concerns, just like in our strategic plan,” Sendzik said.

“The (joint commission) has taken time to make a balanced decision on this issue and the 126 mayors and members of the Cities Initiative will continue to monitor impacts to the Great Lakes cities and local ecosystems.”

— with files from The Associated Press

donfraser@postmedia.com